1 killed, 13 hurt as jeep falls into gorge

Rajamahendravaram: A tragic road accident on National Highway-30 claimed the life of a woman and left 13 others injured on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Chinturu division of Polavaram district when a jeep lost control and plunged into a gorge. According to police reports, the vehicle was travelling between Boddugudem and Edugurallapalli villages in Chinturu mandal. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the jeep to hit a culvert before veering off the road and overturning into the gorge. One woman died on the spot due to the impact.

Thirteen other passengers sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the Edugurallapalli hospital for treatment. Medical officials confirmed that six of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for advanced care.

The victims are identified as migrant labourers from Katekalyan village in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. They had travelled to Murumuru village in Yetapaka mandal for chilli harvesting work. The accident took place while they were returning to their native village after completing their seasonal labour.