1,089 houses distributed in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra has said that the coalition government is committed to fulfilling the dream of owning a house for every poor family. He said it has been his long-cherished goal to ensure that every family in the constituency owns a house.

Minister Ravindra distributed G+3 TIDCO houses to eligible beneficiaries at Rudravaram in Machilipatnam constituency on Monday, along with District Collector DK Balaji, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna. He also inspected the housing complexes and handed over keys to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for prioritising completion of housing projects and handing them over to beneficiaries soon after assuming office. “This is just the beginning. Our aim is to develop Machilipatnam as a model constituency,” he said.

Recalling the hardships faced by the poor without permanent housing, he said he had personally witnessed several distressing situations, including families facing difficulties in rented houses even during emergencies. He said that after collecting applications and understanding public needs, steps were taken to expedite housing distribution.

He said that across the State, about 2.62 lakh houses have been distributed to the poor, and in Machilipatnam alone, 1,089 houses are being handed over in this phase. He assured that justice would be done to all eligible beneficiaries.

He also announced plans to improve infrastructure in the area, including revival of the STB system, establishment of an Anganwadi centre, community hall, and a small shopping complex, along with a compound wall and security arrangements.

Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Kunche Durga Prasad and other leaders and officials were present.