11 members of joint family tests positive for coronavirus in East Godavari

Coronavirus cases have been recorded in massive number on a daily basis in Andhra Pradesh. While the government is conducting thousands of tests, the number of positive cases is also emerging in same frequency. Recently, a family in East Godavari district was infected with Coronavirus. As many as eleven members of the family were infected with the coronavirus in a joint family residing in Peddapatnam in East Godavari district after 30 people underwent corona tests.

However, 11 members of their family said they had not been contacted by authorities even after being tested with Coronavirus. One of the family members told the media that although they could be reached, the authorities did not contact them and did not even conduct tests on anyone in their residential area. Coronavirus cases, on the other hand, are on the rise in East Godavari with more than 1,000 cases are being reported every day. Authorities across the district recently imposed a curfew in the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases.

In the latest health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state health department, as many as 10,093 new coronavirus have been reported on Wednesday taking the tally to 1,20,390 and 2784 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 65 people have been reported dead. On the other hand, 55,406 people have been discharged and 1213 people have died so far while as many as 63,781 patients are taking the treatment at various covid hospitals.

When it comes to tests, 70,584 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 37,199 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that it has conducted 18,20,009 coronavirus tests in Andhra Pradesh till now.