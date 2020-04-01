111 Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, in a single day 67

Andhra Pradesh: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases shoot up from just 44 to 111 on Wednesday. There were only 44 as on Tuesday evening by 9 p.m but it reached to 111 by 10 p.m on Wednesday.

According to the 10 p.m bulletin given by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare department, there are 67 positive cases reported in the state in two spells including 43 in the morning another 24 in the evening. Out of 111, more than 100 cases have either travel history or contact history to the Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi between March 15 to 17.

The district-wise details of the Coronavirus positive cases are including Guntur 20, Krishna 15, Prakasam 15, Kadapa 15, West Godavari 14, Visakhapatnam 11, East Godavari 9, Chittoor 6, Nellore 3, Anantapur 2 and Kurnool 1.