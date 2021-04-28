1.18 Lakh students to appear for Inter exams from Chittoor

Chittoor: District revenue officer M S Murali said that 1.18 lakh students will appear for Intermediate and vocational courses examinations to be held from May 5 in the district.

All prescribed protocols of Covid-19 should strictly be followed at the examination halls, he added.

Addressing media at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said that all the concerned departments like police, electricity, RTC, postal and medical should strictly discharge their assignments in conducting the exams in a smooth manner.

"Intermediate exams will be held at 133 examination centres, where all facilities should be provided for the students. Section 144 will be enforced at each examination centre deploying enough security men,'' he said.

He further said that 48,731 students of intermediate first year and 69,572 students of second year will appear for examinations in strict vigilance.

He said that no permission would be accorded to the internet and photocopy centres during the exams. Srinivasulu Reddy, regional officer, district examination committee and others were present.