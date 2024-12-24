1.18 lakh Tidco houses to be completed by June 12

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that 1.18 lakh Tidco houses will be completed by June 12.

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in CRDA meeting on Monday agreed to release Rs 102 crore to complete the construction of Tidco houses across the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the minister said that the previous YSRCP govt neglected Tidco housing and even the Central government sanctioned and taken up construction of only 2.61kakh houses though the earlier TDP government grounded 4.54 lakh houses.

As the YSRCP government had failed to complete the construction of houses, the present TDP government completed 77,000 houses.

He said that the YSRCP government diverted the funds of housing.

He said as Chief Minister has ready to sanction Rs 102 crore, 1.18 lakh houses will be com-pleted by June.

The minister said that the CRDA meeting chaired by Chandrababu Naidu on Monday decided to take up laying of roads in zone: 7 and 10 of Amaravathi capital region at a cost of Rs 2723 crore.

He said road works will commence by January 15 by completing tender process.

He said that the state government was committed to develop Amaravati capital with interna-tional standards. Narayana made it clear that people will not be taxed for development of Amaravati.

He said all the regions will be developed.



