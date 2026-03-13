1.18L farmers to benefit from Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan in NTR district

Vijayawada: As many as 1,18,629 farmers in NTR district will receive a total of Rs. 67.69 crore as investment assistance under the Annadata Sukhibhava-- PM-Kisan scheme, according to District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari.

Of the total amount, DAO Vijaya Kumari said that the state government would provide Rs 47.45 crore to 1,18,629 farmers, while the Central government would release Rs 20.24 crore to 1,01,200 farmers as part of the third instalment.

Further, she said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would formally release the funds on March 13 from Madalavarigudem near Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, where the amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

Under the scheme, she said the state government provides Rs 4,000 per farmer, while the Central government contributes Rs 2,000, offering a total assistance of Rs 6,000 per farmer in this instalment.

DAO Vijaya Kumari said the district has seven Assembly constituencies, including three segments in Vijayawada city, where no state investmentassistance is provided. However, 162 farmers in these urban constituencies are eligible for central assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Among the rural constituencies, Tiruvuru has the highest number of beneficiaries with 33,658 farmers receiving Rs 19.17 crore, she said. In Mylavaram, 30,241 farmers wouldreceive Rs 16.80 crore, while in Nandigama, 30,216 farmers would get Rs 17.36 crore, she said. In Jaggaiahpet, about 24,514 farmers would benefit from Rs 14.34 crore under the scheme, she added.