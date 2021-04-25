12 more people die of Covid in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Surge of Covid positive cases continuing in Krishna district as 641 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Krishna district registered the highest deaths in the state with 12 more people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Covid bulletin released by the Medical and Health department, 641 cases were reported in the district out of 12,634 new Covid cases logged in the State on Sunday. The total positive cases are 58819 and 51,401 of them are recovered.

The total active cases in the district increased to 6672 by Sunday from 6259 cases registered on Saturday. The total deaths also increased to 734 in the district.

The measures taken by the State government and the district administration to contain the Covid cases are not yielding results. The government clamped night curfew in the State from 10 pm to 5 am in the State since Saturday.

The government has given exemption to emergency services like medical and health, medical shops, labs, petrol bunks, electricity services, telecom services, internet services, milk vans, petrol and gas vehicles, supply of essential commodities like food grains, groceries, poultry products and dairy products. Police have announced that vehicles carrying the passengers to the hospitals, railway station, bus station will be allowed.

Many people believe that these measures will not be sufficient to contain the Covid cases as many people are still seen roaming on the roads without wearing masks and not following the Covid guidelines. If the skyrocketing of Covid cases continue, many people will be hospitalised and succumb to the lethal virus leading to disaster at the government hospitals or private hospitals.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu has suggested the people to follow standard operating procedures like wearing masks in the public places, maintaining physical distance and sanitising the hands. He appealed to the people not to come out of homes without any reason.

He said self-discipline is very important to check the infection. District Collector is also convening meetings and reviewing the Covid cases and taking measures to educate people to contain the Covid cases.