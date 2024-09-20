Live
Just In
12,000 new agri power connections given: Gottipati
Says uninterrupted power is being supplied for industries and homes
Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar held a review at the Secretariat here on Thursday to assess the achievements of the energy department in the first 100 days of the coalition government. The minister focused on key programmes, especially the provision of electricity connections to farmers.
So far, 12,000 new agricultural connections have been provided, with over 5,000 in the APSPDCL region. The goal is to reach 40,000 connections. A new system allows farmers to apply for connections by calling a toll-free number (1912), making the process easier and more transparent.
The minister also discussed the progress of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through public-private partnerships and reviewed the development of solar parks in the state. He emphasised the importance of creating jobs as part of these projects.
The AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, aimed at promoting clean energy, will be launched soon.
Senior officials, including special chief secretary K Vijayanand and CMDs of discoms, participated in the review meeting.