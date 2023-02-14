1.25 lakh free agriculture power connections soon

Vijayawada: Minister for energy, environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said around 1.25 lakh farmers would be provided new free electricity connections by March this year and added that the government would give free power connections to every eligible applicant.

He held a review with energy department officials at the Secretariat on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed the officials concerned to supply 9 hours of quality electricity to the farmers across the state. He further asked them to complete 100 sub-stations which are under construction all over the state by the set deadline.

Referring to the upcoming summer, the energy minister insisted on chalking out a plan for generation of electricity to meet the expected high demand. "The power demand is expected to increase to 240 million units in the months of March and April which is 210 million units per day at present. Necessary arrangements should be made for giving quality and uninterrupted power to the consumers. Measures should also be taken to generate or purchase power. Coal reserves must be increased. New units of Krishnapatnam NTTPS also should be brought into use," the minister instructed officials.

He said around Rs 349 crore dues were yet to be received from the factories, business institutions and HT power consumers. Asking the discoms to focus on this, he said the arrears must be collected 100 per cent in the next two months. He directed the officials to issue demand notices to defaulters for arrears along with regular electricity bills.

Ramachandra Reddy said they had completed electrification in 2,617 Jagananna colony layouts so far as against the 9,979 layouts in the state by spending Rs 257.41 crore. He disclosed that they had also provided electricity connections to1,43,823 houses which were built in beneficiary's own sites, apart from 21,851 layout houses.

Energy department special chief secretary K Vijayanand, APTransco CMD B Sridhar, JMD I Prithvithej, vigilance JMD Mallareddy and other officials participated.