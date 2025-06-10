12th day of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan celebrated

Devanakonda: As part of the ongoing national initiative Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the 12th-day celebrations were held with enthusiasm and active farmer participation at the Rythu Seva Kendra, Karivemula village, under Devanakonda Mandal on Monday. The programme was organized under the aegis of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Banavasi, with the support of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA).

The event focused on promoting modern agricultural practices and creating awareness among farmers about sustainable, climate-resilient, and cost-effective farming methods. A large number of farmers, agricultural officials, and local stakeholders participated in the awareness session, making it a vibrant and impactful gathering.

ATMA BTM Maruthi Yashwanth, addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of scientific farming and knowledge-driven agricultural interventions. He spoke at length about the role of ATMA in empowering farmers through capacity-building programs and field-level demonstrations.

Delivering a technical session, KVK Scientist Dr. MV Niranjan Reddy provided detailed guidance on cotton cultivation. He stressed the need for proper seed treatment before sowing to protect crops from seed-borne and soil-borne diseases.

He further addressed the monsoon-related challenges in animal husbandry and plant protection.

The session also covered pigeon pea (kandi) cultivation, with Dr Reddy discussing both short-duration and long-duration varieties, enabling farmers to make informed decisions based on rainfall patterns and land suitability.

Bhargavi (YP-1), a young professional from KVK, enlightened the farmers on the importance of soil health and nutrient testing. She explained the process of collecting soil samples, the interpretation of soil health cards, and the role of balanced fertilization in maintaining long-term productivity.

The event concluded with an interactive session where farmers raised questions related to crop choice, pest control, irrigation scheduling, and government schemes. The experts patiently addressed their queries and provided tailored solutions. Key dignitaries and officials present at the event included Dr. M.V. Niranjan Reddy (KVK Scientist), Maruthi Yashwanth (ATMA BTM), R. Bhargavi (YP-1), Agricultural Extension Officer Ranganna, Abdul Salaam, Village Horticulture Assistant Rangaswamy, and several local farmers and field assistants.