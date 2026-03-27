14 charred to death in bus-truck collision

At least 14 people were killed and 22 injured in a blaze near Markapuram on Thursday morning when the bus in which they were traveling collided head-on with a tipper truck carrying gravel, leaving both the vehicles in flames.

The accident reportedly occurred between 5:30 am and 6:00 am near Rayavaram village on the road leading to Podili when the bus rammed into the truck, smashing its fuel tank, which sparked a massive inferno.

Markapuram in-charge SP V Harshavardhan Raju said the preliminary probe pointed to the bus veering off into the wrong lane and hitting the truck. "People sitting in the tipper were injured. The impact was also in the middle at the diesel tank of the tipper. It is visible that the bus hit the truck," Raju told reporters. "There were 41 people in the bus at the time of the accident and all the 13 deceased persons were burnt to death," Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said. According to her, the bus belonged to Harikrishna Travels and its owner hails from Kanigiri. She said the bus possessed license and insurance till December 2026.

The bus departed from Jagityal, Telangana, for Kanigiri in Nellore district at about 05:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 45 passengers had booked seats and berths on the inter-state non-AC seater-cum-sleeper transport service, with 18 traveling to Kanigiri, nine to Vinjamur, and seven to Pamur. After a brief break at Yerragondapalem, the bus resumed its journey in the morning, but rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction at Rayavaram. The tipper toppled due the impact of the collision. Both the vehicles were engulfed in flames within minutes.

The people who were in the front of the bus were crushed between the seats due to the force of the crash. Some of the passengers jumped out of the burning bus. Others tried helping co-passengers and family members. The blaze charred 14 people, most of whom were in sleeper berths of the last rows. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition, said an official press release.

The Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, and others visited the accident site, consoled the bereaved families, and extended all government support to the victims.

Earlier, the police, fire personnel and other first responders arrived at the spot. Markapuram CI P Subbarao coordinated the rescue operation by gathering locals and passers-by and shifting the injured to the GGH Markapuram.

Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and his followers also reached the spot immediately. The MLA assured the victims that the government is ready to provide all help.

The in-charge Collector P Raja Babu and SP V Harshavardhan Raju also reached the spot and started investigation. The officials briefed Home Minister Anitha, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy about the accident.

The Ministers said the government is already taking measures to make roads safer, but the unfortunate incident occurred. They said that the committee appointed to study ways of reducing accidents is about to submit its report soon. Steps would be taken to prevent accidents.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Murmu said on X.

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased person. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. “The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his profound shock and grief over the road accident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with senior officials and ministers, directing them to extend the best possible medical care for all the injured victims and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured passengers. Ordering an investigation into the accident, Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.

Revanth Reddy directed Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to gather complete details about those who died and those who were injured in the accident. The survivors recounted the horror of the early morning tragedy.

Several completely burnt bodies lay on the road before being shifted to ambulances for further formalities. The rib cage of one body was also visible, indicating the severity of the blaze. A male passenger, who was checking his phone at the time of the accident, said most people were asleep. “I was checking my phone. I was seated in the middle. I opened the emergency door and helped a woman out,” he said, recalling his escape.