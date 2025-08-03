Live
- Sadhvi Pragya Receives Hero's Welcome In Bhopal Following Malegaon Blast Acquittal, Alleges Congress Conspiracy
- Kashmir Counter-Terror Operation Claims Six Militant Lives As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Campaign
- Eyewitness Files Complaint Over Illegal Burial Practices As Police Records Destruction Sparks Mass Burial Investigation
- B’desh immigrants living illegally sent back: Saini
- Man rescued after being swept away in Krishna river in Nagarkurnool
- Jacqueline on pole dancing: Extremely difficult but worth it
- The Unseen Power
- SheExports in Hyderabad: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale globally
- Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpses of what her life is like these days
- Pb vigilance raids Gill’s house after he joins BJP
145th birth anniv of theatre icon Ballari Raghava celebrated
Anantapur: The 145th birth anniversary of legendary dramatist Ballari Raghava was commemorated with grandeur at the Mini Conference Hall in the...
Anantapur: The 145th birth anniversary of legendary dramatist Ballari Raghava was commemorated with grandeur at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate, organised by the District Tourism Department.
In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma attended as chief guest, garlanded Raghava’s portrait, and paid rich tributes. In his address, he praised Raghava as a beloved son of Kala Matha and a pioneer in Telugu theatre.
He noted that Raghava, originally from Tadipatri in Anantapur district, was a first-generation dramatist whose literary brilliance and acting skills emerged early in life. Born on August 2, 1880, Raghava settled in Ballari, earning him the name Ballari Raghava. Though he began his career as a lawyer in Madras, he soon became renowned for his theatrical work and social contributions. He established the Shakespeare Club in Ballari and staged several notable plays. The British Government appointed him Public Prosecutor and honored him with the title “Lal Bahadur.” Despite his success, he led a humble life.
Collector Sharma highlighted Raghava’s role in encouraging women to participate in theatre, a revolutionary move at the time. He stressed the importance of honoring such cultural icons and promoting arts and artists.
DR Malola described Raghava as the “Father of Telugu Drama,” and proposed awards in his name. She shared how theatre, inspired by Raghava’s legacy, has led to real societal impact.
Cultural representatives, officials, and local artists participated in the event, paying homage to the legendary figure.