145th birth anniv of theatre icon Ballari Raghava celebrated

Anantapur: The 145th birth anniversary of legendary dramatist Ballari Raghava was commemorated with grandeur at the Mini Conference Hall in the Anantapur Collectorate, organised by the District Tourism Department.

In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma attended as chief guest, garlanded Raghava’s portrait, and paid rich tributes. In his address, he praised Raghava as a beloved son of Kala Matha and a pioneer in Telugu theatre.

He noted that Raghava, originally from Tadipatri in Anantapur district, was a first-generation dramatist whose literary brilliance and acting skills emerged early in life. Born on August 2, 1880, Raghava settled in Ballari, earning him the name Ballari Raghava. Though he began his career as a lawyer in Madras, he soon became renowned for his theatrical work and social contributions. He established the Shakespeare Club in Ballari and staged several notable plays. The British Government appointed him Public Prosecutor and honored him with the title “Lal Bahadur.” Despite his success, he led a humble life.

Collector Sharma highlighted Raghava’s role in encouraging women to participate in theatre, a revolutionary move at the time. He stressed the importance of honoring such cultural icons and promoting arts and artists.

DR Malola described Raghava as the “Father of Telugu Drama,” and proposed awards in his name. She shared how theatre, inspired by Raghava’s legacy, has led to real societal impact.

Cultural representatives, officials, and local artists participated in the event, paying homage to the legendary figure.