15 security personnel tests positive for coronavirus at Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan

The coronavirus pandemic has once again took a toll in the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan with fifteen security personnel being diagnosed with Coronavirus positive. Upon learning this, the superiors sent the infected security personnel to the quarantine and recruited 72 new staff for security purpose and sanitised the Raj Bhavan premises. This has created a tense atmosphere at the Raj Bhavan. It is known fact that many officers and staff who have worked here are infected with Coronavirus and now with fifteen people being infected with Coronavirus has become major concern.

Meanwhile, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan went into self-isolation. Raj Bhavan officials said he would remain in self-quarantine for next seven days as per the doctors' instructions. The governor said he was in good health and had gone into self-isolation as part of precautionary measures.

On the other hand, as many as 10,093 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1,20,390. According to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, 2784 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 65 people have been reported dead. While a total of 55,406 people have been discharged and 1213 people have died and 63,781 patients are taking the treatment at various covid hospitals. As per the bulletin, the death toll in the districts are as follows with 14 in East Godavari, 8 in Anantapur, 7 in Vizianagaram, 6 in Chittoor, 5 each in Kurnool and Chittoor, 4 each in Krishna and Prakasam, 3 each in Guntur and Kadapa, 2 each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts.