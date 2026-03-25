150 AYUSH health centres to be ready in two months: Minister

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to strengthen traditional Indian healthcare systems with the launch of 150 AYUSH health centres across the state within the next two months. Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the initiative, costing Rs 44 crore, is progressing swiftly under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) 2025–26 annual plan.

The minister said that the project reflects the coalition government’s commitment to reviving Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. “Many AYUSH centres had fallen into disrepair, but this government has prioritised their revival,” he said.

Of the total, 90 centres are being modernised while 60 new ones are being established in government hospitals. These include 26 centres in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 26 in Community Health Centres (CHCs), and 8 in district hospitals. Construction is being supervised by the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, with around 50 percent of the work already completed.

The facilities are being built in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Ayushman Arogya Mandir guidelines, ensuring consultation rooms, pharmacies, reception areas, and sanitation amenities. Additionally, new AYUSH centres are coming up in district hospitals at Eluru, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Nandyal, each with an allocation of Rs 50 lakh. The minister expressed confidence that the centres will significantly improve healthcare delivery, making traditional medicine more accessible to both rural and urban populations.