1534 CE Vijayanagara-era inscription found near Mulakalacheruvu

Tirupati: Somapalayam, located about 7 km from Mulakalacheruvu of Annamayya district, has drawn renewed historical attention after two Telugu inscriptions were identified on a lamp post standing in front of the well-known Sri Chennakesava Temple.

Historian MyNaa Swamy discovered the inscriptions during his visit to the temple as part of his ongoing research on the architecture and art of the Vijayanagara Empire. While examining the structure, he noticed two Telugu inscriptions carved on the pedestal of the tallest lamp post in the temple premises. According to him, one side of the pedestal bears the words ‘Subhamastu Swasti Sri Jayabhyudaya,’ while the opposite side reads ‘Jaya Samvatsaram’. The remaining portions of the inscriptions have been erased over time. Based on the reference to the year ‘Jaya’ and the style of Telugu script used, the historian concluded that the inscription belongs to the reign of Vijayanagara emperor Achyuta Deva Raya (1529–1542 CE). He estimated the inscription period to be around 1534 CE.

MyNaa Swamy explained that the inscriptions suggest the construction of the Somapalayam Chennakesava Temple had been completed by 1534 CE. The lamp post, he noted, was richly decorated with architectural embellishments reflecting the artistic excellence of the Vijayanagara period.

The pillar features several sculptural elements, including Keerthi Mukhas, miniature temple towers, Garuda figures, Vaggeyakara sculptures, musicians and dancers, imaginative yaali motifs, and floral designs. The historian observed that the craftsmanship seen on this structure has no close comparison with other lamp posts in the Rayalaseema region.

Rising more than 50 feet high, the monolithic pillar and its pedestal clearly display characteristics of Vijayanagara architectural style. Addressing its identification, MyNaa Swamy pointed out that although the structure is listed as a flagpole on the Archaeological Survey of India’s board, it should actually be recognised as a lamp post.

He also stated that the Somapalayam Chennakesava Temple’s sculpture, including this remarkable pillar, has been documented in his forthcoming book titled Temple Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara–Hampi, which is awaiting release.