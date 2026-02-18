15th State Investment Meeting Approves Rs.37,899 Crores of Proposals

The 15th State Level Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting was held today at the Undavalli Kapu office, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. During the meeting, the CM discussed several key issues, primarily focusing on investments by companies across various sectors.

A total of Rs. 37,899 crores in investments were approved. The government anticipates that these investments will create employment opportunities for 56,692 people. Proposals from the IT, power, tourism, food processing, infrastructure, and industrial sectors received approval.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Angani Satya Prasad, TG Bharat, P. Narayana, Atchennaidu, Gottipati Ravikumar, BC Janardhan Reddy, Vasamsetty Subhash, CS K. Vijayanand, and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.