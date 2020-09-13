16.7% test postive for Covid in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu released a Covid survey report made by an organisation called as Sero Survey Lines during August 5-15. According to the survey report, blood samples were collected from 3,500 persons out of whom 16.7 per cent of blood samples were found to be Covid positive. 19.9 per cent of those living in the containment zones, 14 per cent of those in non-containment zones and 10.7 per cent of those living in high-risk zones contracted coronavirus.

Of those found to be corona positive, 17.2 per cent are males and 15.8 per cent females. Also, 28.8 per cent of covid patients are from urban areas and 12.3 per cent from rural areas. According to report, 99.5 per cent of people were unaware of contracting the virus and overcoming the same without their knowledge.

Among the women population, Anantapur registered 15.8 per cent, East Godavari 15 per cent, Krishna 24.8 per cent and Nellore district 7.6 per cent.

Collector Chandrudu said that according to the survey, 99.5 per cent of general population, who contracted the virus were asymptomatic and they were unaware of they having a brush with corona virus nor of them overcoming the virus because of their healthy immune system.