`207-cr ‘Divyang Shakti’ push for welfare of the differently abled

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday rolled out its ‘Divyang Shakti’ scheme here, offering free bus travel to persons with disabilities, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promising to boost their self-confidence, mobility, and dignity. Billed as a special gift for the Ugadi festival, "Divyang Shakti" is focused on social equity, mobility and "last-mile dignity".

The scheme, launched with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in tow, provides free travel in APSRTC buses for persons with over 40 per cent disability across 21 categories. Besides, 50 percent fare concession is allowed for attendants accompanying beneficiaries.

The scheme is valid in City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and Express services, benefiting about 12.76 lakh people, including attendants. The state government will spend Rs 207 crore annually, reimbursing the transport corporation.

In a symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh, travelled by bus from Mangalagiri to Penumaka with some of the beneficiaries. They interacted with passengers during the 11-km ride, listening to their concerns and experiences. Later, Naidu hosted a luncheon for several beneficiaries at his residence, where participants expressed gratitude for the scheme and the 50 per cent concession extended to attendants.

In a coordinated state-wide rollout, MLAs simultaneously launched the scheme in their respective constituencies, travelled with the beneficiaries, and participated in community outreach events. The launch of Divyang Shakti comes in the wake of the "Stree Shakti" scheme, under which women in Andhra Pradesh have undertaken over 52 crore free bus journeys, backed by a government outlay exceeding Rs 1,826 crore, according to a press release.

Addressing the gathering in Amaravati, Naidu said the state government’s goal was to empower persons with disabilities to live with confidence and independence. “They have immense talent and resilience. Our role is to support and showcase their potential,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted a series of welfare measures, including Rs 6,000 monthly pension for persons with disabilities. He noted that pensions have been steadily increased over the years and now stand significantly higher than in the past. Additional support is being extended to those with severe health conditions and bedridden individuals.

Naidu said free travel could help beneficiaries save up to Rs 2,000 a month, easing financial pressure and improving access to work and services. He stressed that welfare spending is not about cost but about enhancing dignity and inclusion. “Every scheme we implement is aimed at supporting the underprivileged,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister flagged misuse of disability benefits, directing officials to ensure proper verification so that only genuine beneficiaries receive support.

Several attendees urged the government to continue welfare initiatives and maintain stability, saying consistent policies had improved their lives. Others sought a review of fraudulent claims to protect the integrity of the system. Naidu said the government would continue to expand support, including training and sports opportunities for persons with disabilities, enabling them to compete at national and international levels.