21 women wheelchair basketball players come together for 14-day training camp

Visakhapatnam: Twenty-one women wheelchair basketball players from across India have come together for a 14-day intensive training camp at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

Organised by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), the objective is to prepare the para-athletes for the ensuing Asia-Oceania Zone Games and the Asian Para Games.

Terming the camp as a game-changer, coach captain Louis George Meprath, who has been leading the 14-day-long intensive training, said, “For the first time, these women are getting trained together, and building the kind of chemistry required for international-level play. With Asian Games and Asia-Oceania Zone Games ahead, both crucial for getting qualified for the 2028 Paralympics, this camp essays a crucial role.”

This camp was the second of the eight national-level camps that AMTZ and WBFI plan to organise this year as part of a long-term roadmap to elevate India’s presence on the global para-sports stage.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendar Sharma, shared, “This camp is part of our larger vision to establish a Para Sports Academy at AMTZ. We are committed to creating a pipeline of talent with world-class infrastructure and unwavering support to help India bring home Paralympic glory.”

The players, hailing from different places, bring with them stories of grit and triumph over adversity. Nisha Gupta, a double amputee from Maharashtra, lost both her legs in an accident. “I went through a long phase of depression. But discovering wheelchair basketball gave me strength, purpose, and identity.”

The captain of the Indian women’s wheelchair basketball team, Geeta Chauhan emphasised the importance of the camp, stating, “During international matches, we struggle with coordination because we come from different parts of the country. This camp has helped us connect, understand each other’s strengths, and truly function as a team.”

Sharing the challenges of training, Ritu Chanu from Manipur, said, “Back home, we don’t even have basic courts. We travel across districts to meet once a week in Imphal. Here at AMTZ, we have everything—a proper court, coaches, equipment, and most importantly, dignity. It gives us strength.”

Alisha Khan, from the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, faced discrimination and mockery for her disability in childhood but emerged as the youngest player in the Indian team.

AMTZ and WBFI are now actively looking for promising para-athletes from Andhra Pradesh to represent the nation with pride on international platforms.