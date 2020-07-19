214 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Guntur

Guntur: As many as 214 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur city on Saturday and the total number of cases jumped to 4,544. So far 2,385 patients were discharged from the hospitals and 47 patients died. The GMC officials have already setup controls rooms in the containment zones and delivering essential commodities at the door steps of residents.

The police officials are watching the vehicle numbers of two- wheelers frequently riding on the roads and imposing penalty and sending e-challans. Rural SP Vishal Gunni urged the people to frequently wash their hands, wear face mask and maintain social distance.

He suggested the cops to sanitise their dress, belts, cap and shoes and added that after returning from duty, take bath with dettol soap. He urged not to wear rings and wrist watches to check spread of Covid-19. The police officials are strictly implementing the rules and allowing those who have e-passes into AP at Pondugula check-post in Guntur district from 7am to 7 pm.



Meanwhile,the district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the RDOs to sanction permission for marriages with 20 persons and for small functions with 15 persons. He delegated powers to RDOs to sanction permission for marriages and small functions and issued orders to this effect. He said they have taken this decision to check spread of Covid-19 cases.