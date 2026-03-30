2.5 lakh houses to be distributed to the poor today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government, as part of its mission to ensure housing for all, is set to distribute 2.5 lakh houses to the poor in the second phase through a large-scale programme on Monday, with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu taking part in a mass housewarming function in the Sullurupeta constituency of Tirupati district. Naidu will personally hand over houses to certain beneficiaries and interact with them there. The coalition government, which has taken up housing programme on a massive scale over the last 21 months, has so far provided a total of 5.5 lakh houses to the poor. In the first phase of the programme, launched in November last year from Rayachoti, around 3 lakh houses were distributed across the state.

In the second phase, the Chief Minister will distribute one lakh TIDCO houses, along with another 1.5 lakh houses, to beneficiaries from Puduru in Naidupeta mandal of Sullurupeta constituency.

Following the housing programme, the Chief Minister will preside over the first anniversary celebrations of the P4 initiative—aimed at poverty eradication—in Tirupati.

As per the itinerary, the Chief Minister will leave Amaravati at 10:00 am and reach Puduru by 11:50 am . Later, he will participate in the housewarming ceremonies with beneficiaries and interact with them. He will attend a public meeting at 12:40 pm and hold a review with party leaders and party cadre of Sullurpeta constituency at 2:40 pm. Later, he will travel to Tirupati and attend the P4 anniversary event at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam at 4:45 pm. He is scheduled to return to Amaravati by 8:50 pm.