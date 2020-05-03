25 new coronavirus cases in Kurnool, total reaches 436

Kurnool: The DMHO, Dr Rama Giddaiah stated that 25 new positive cases have been registered in Kurnool district on Saturday. With the new cases, the total count has reached to 436 in the district, of which 360 are active cases, 9 deaths and 64 discharged.

There are 7 red zones and 21 orange zones in the district. So far, 11,325 samples have been tested.

He further said that 1,559 persons were quarantined and discharged and 317 are at quarantine centres, added the DMHO.