25,000 houses additionally sanctioned to Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed that around 25,000 houses have been sanctioned to the district. He along with RDO A Chaitravarshini inspected the construction of houses at Nellorepalem close to Atmakur town on Saturday.

Further, he asked about the progress of construction of houses in the segments with officials. Speaking to the media, Collector Chakradhar Babu said that they had fixed targets for special officers deputed for monitoring the progress of construction of houses in the district and the successful officials would be given awards based on their performance.

Special officers have to strive hard for completing construction of houses to the basement level by the end of September, said the Collector. He informed that Rs.12 crore worth bills would be released in the first week of September.

The Collector explained that they have taken measures to provide loans to the women through MEPMA for supporting in construction of houses. Referring to Covid situation in the district, the Collector informed that vaccination has been done for 18 lakh population in the district.

Joint Collector (Housing) Videh Khare informed that around 600 houses were ready for house warming ceremony. Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager Padma and others were present.