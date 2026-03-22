28-week premature baby successfully treated at SVIMS

Tirupati: Doctorsat Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) have successfully provided advanced treatment to a baby born at 28 weeks of pregnancy. According to Head of Paediatrics Department Dr Puneeth, Poojitha, a resident of Lakkineni Palli village in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district, was admitted to Gynaecology Department at SVIMS on March 5. She underwent a surgery on the same day and delivered a premature baby in the seventh month of pregnancy.

As the baby was born extremely premature, the lungs had not fully developed. Doctors administered surfactant therapy to support lung function and shifted the newborn to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where treatment was provided on a ventilator. During the second week, the baby also developed complications related to Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), for which specialised treatment was given, he said.

Dr Puneeth added that the NICU in the Paediatrics Department has been modernised with advanced equipment with the support of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He appealed to the public to make use of the available advanced medical facilities.

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said the baby received comprehensive treatment in NICU due to being born at just 28 weeks. He noted that similar treatment in private hospitals would cost around Rs 4 lakh, but the entire treatment was provided free of cost at SVIMS under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

He further stated that children of families holding Dr NTR Vaidya Seva cards and EHS cards can receive free treatment in the Paediatrics Department at SVIMS without any charges. Doctors from the Paediatrics Department participated in the programme.