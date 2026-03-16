29,000 students to appear for SSC examinations in 133 centres

Visakhapatnam: The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations across the district. District Educational Officer (DEO) N Prem Kumar announced that all necessary preparations have been made to ensure that students can appear for the examinations in a hassle-free and secure environment.

Scheduled to commence from March 16, the SSC exams will continue until April 1 from 9.30 am to 12.45 noon. However, the Physical Sciences and Natural Sciences examinations, scheduled between March 25 and 28 will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Students will be permitted to enter the examination centres from 9 am, but officials stated that students will not be allowed into the exam centres after 10 am under any circumstances.

This year, 28,983 students from 456 schools across the district are set to appear for the examinations, including 15,292 boys and 13,691 girls. To accommodate them, the district administration has facilitated 133 centres across the district.

To maintain strict vigilance and enhanced supervision of the examinations, a Chief Superintendent and a departmental officer have been appointed at each center. In addition, 1,634 invigilators have been deployed, with 20 percent drawn from private schools to strengthen monitoring arrangements.

As part of security measures, CCTV surveillance systems have been installed at eight sensitive centres identified as sensitive zones. In a student-friendly initiative, candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost in APSRTC buses upon showing their hall tickets.

Students can download their hall tickets online through the ‘WhatsApp Governance Mana Mitra’ service or the LEAP application using their PEN number. Officials clarified that no official signature is required on the downloaded hall tickets.

Officials concerned have ensured that all examination centres are equipped with facilities such as drinking water, electricity and adequate furniture.

Police personnel and health department staff will also be present at each centre to maintain safety and provide immediate assistance if required.

To support students with special needs, the district administration has arranged 260 scribes, reflecting its commitment towards inclusive and accessible education.

With extensive arrangements in place, the district administration aims to conduct the SSC examinations in a smooth manner, ensuring a convenient and secure environment for those appearing for the exams.