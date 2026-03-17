3 contract workers attempt suicide at Nandyal govt hospital

Nandyal: A tense situation prevailed at the Government General Hospital here on Monday after three contract workers allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl, triggering concern among hospital staff and authorities. The workers, identified as Naganna, Chennaiah and Adi, were employed under the Eagle Hunter agency and were reportedly serving as supervisors at the hospital. The incident caused a brief commotion at the hospital premises before staff members intervened and rushed them for immediate medical treatment.

According to hospital sources, the three workers consumed phenyl within the hospital premises. Alert hospital staff quickly noticed their condition and shifted them to the emergency ward, where doctors administered timely treatment.

Medical officials later confirmed that the workers are currently out of danger. The incident created anxiety among other contract workers and visitors, drawing attention to ongoing issues faced by outsourced employees.

The affected workers alleged that the suicide attempt was driven by distress over what they described as unfair treatment by the agency. They claimed that after staging protests earlier demanding payment of salaries as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the management allegedly took retaliatory action.

According to them, despite working at the hospital since 2014 without any complaints, they were removed from their supervisor roles and reassigned as security guards, which they described as humiliating.

However, representatives of the Eagle Hunter agency stated that the changes were made in accordance with the terms of the MoU. They explained that as per revised regulations, a degree qualification is mandatory for the post of supervisor and only candidates meeting the eligibility criteria are being continued in those positions. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the families of the workers have appealed to the authorities to conduct a fair inquiry and ensure justice.