3 new railway halts sanctioned in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: In a major boost to rail connectivity in Srikakulam district, three new railway halts have been sanctioned following the initiative of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Railway Department has issued orders approving halts for three trains at Harischandrapuram, Mandasa Road, and Pathapatnam stations.

Announcing the development, the Minister said the decision would significantly improve transportation and accelerate development in the region.

According to the details, Passenger Train running between Gunupur and Visakhapatnam will now halt at Harischandrapuram railway station. Similarly, Berhampur–Visakhapatnam Passenger train will stop at Mandasa Road railway station.

In addition, the Rajya Rani Express operating between Rourkela Junction and Gunupur will now halt at Pathapatnam, providing greater convenience to local passengers.

Ram Mohan Naidu said he had raised the issue several times with railway officials and also held discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He met the Railway Minister again on March 3 and highlighted the need for new halts and additional train services in the district.

Some of those proposals have now been approved, he said. Expressing gratitude to Ashwini Vaishnaw for extending support, Ram Mohan Naidu said the new halts would strengthen connectivity and make public transportation easier for people in the region.