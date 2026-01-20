3 police personnel suspended in Sri Sathya Sai district

Puttaparthi: The Sri Sathya Sai district police have suspended three police personnel, including a Circle Inspector, following allegations of corruption and dereliction of duty. District SP S Satish Kumar issued orders on Monday suspending Puttaparthi Urban CI Shivanjaneyulu from service after an internal inquiry found prima facie evidence supporting corruption allegations against him.

In a separate action, a Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable were also placed under suspension in connection with a recent murder incident near the Tankallu Police Station, which had caused a stir in the district. According to police sources, the accused in the murder case were being brought to the police station when lapses were noticed in supervision and handling.

The inquiry revealed that SI Gopi failed to exercise proper supervision during the process, while Head Constable Ramanjaneyulu acted negligently, leading to serious procedural lapses. Following the findings, the SP ordered their suspension with immediate effect. Police officials stated that since assuming charge of law and order supervision in the district, the SP has been taking a strict stance against negligence, misconduct, and corruption within the department. It was made clear that no leniency would be shown, even towards departmental staff, if found guilty of compromising discipline or public trust. The suspension of three police personnel has triggered widespread discussion both within the police department and among the general public, sending a strong message that accountability and integrity will be enforced strictly in the district police force.