Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
3-year-old girl treated without surgery at Narayana hospital
Doctors at Narayana Medical College Hospital have successfully treated a 3-year-old girl from Pamuru, Prakasam district, through minimally invasive endoscopic procedure, avoiding the need for open surgery.
Nellore: Doctors at Narayana Medical College Hospital have successfully treated a 3-year-old girl from Pamuru, Prakasam district, through minimally invasive endoscopic procedure, avoiding the need for open surgery.
The child, G Obul Lakshmidevi, was brought with severe abdominal pain and vomiting. Investigations revealed a bile duct blockage. Dr MG Srinivas, medical gastroenterologist, performed endoscopic stenting without external cuts, bleeding, or pain.
Remarkably, the child recovered within a day and resumed normal activities.
Dr R Harish, additional medical superintendent, highlighted the growing trend of minimally invasive treatments like endoscopy and laparoscopy, which offer quicker recovery and less discomfort.
He praised Dr Srinivas’s expertise of over 20 years, emphasising that patients now have access to metro-level care locally at Narayana Hospital.
The girl’s father expressed gratitude to the medical team for saving his daughter without the need for surgery.
Dr M Arunkanth (Deputy MS) and AC Sekhar Reddy (AGM – PR & Marketing) were also present at the press meet.