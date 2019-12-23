3,000 poor families to get houses: Deputy CM Alla Nani

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani informed the officials concerned at a review meeting at the Minister' camp office on Sunday that 3,000 poor families would get permanent houses.

The Minister said that the houses built for the SC/ST and poor people in division 50 were in a pathetic condition which was built about three decades ago. As many as 502 new houses would built in that place and provide permanent housing to the poor people.

They have identified about 2,190 cases relating to houses which were unresolved in Madhapalli, Komadavolu and other four residential colonies and permanent houses will provided to the poor and needy.

The Minister further said that all measures will be taken in a week to release funds for the construction of the same and bankers meet will by organised in a week for the release of funds. He informed that all eligible poor people in West Godavari district will get house pattas by the Ugadi festival.

Nani informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute about 25 lakh house pattas to the poor and eligible beneficiaries in Eluru by the coming Ugadi festival. He said that the aim of the CM was alleviation of poverty in the state.