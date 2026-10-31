308 polling stations in 4 municipalities

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector and District Election Officer Krithika Shukla said that all arrangements had been made for conducting municipal elections in four municipalities of the district on November 1.

She explained the arrangements made for the elections, including the deployment of polling personnel, security measures, counting centres and distribution of polling materials. She stated that 308 polling stations had been set up at 118 polling locations across the four municipalities, with 1,840 polling personnel deployed for election duties.

Training for polling personnel had been completed in three phases and the third round of randomisation was conducted on Friday. Distribution of election material to polling personnel would take place on October 31.

Elections would be conducted for a total of 156 wards in the district, with 398 candidates contesting the elections.

A total of 2, 28, 456 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the four municipalities. She stated that 1, 72, 296 voter slips, accounting for 75.42 per cent of the total, had been distributed so far. Krithika Shukla directed the officials concerned to complete the distribution of the remaining voter slips at the earliest.