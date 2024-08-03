33 gates of Tungabhadra reservoir lifted to release excess water

Amid rains, the Tungabhadra Reservoir has experienced significant water inflow, prompting authorities to release excess water downstream through 33 gates. The reservoir's full capacity is 1,633 feet, and current water levels stand at 1,631.14 feet. The inflow rate has reached 171,353 cusecs, while the outflow is slightly higher at 174,675 cusecs. The total water storage capacity of the reservoir is 105.788 TMC, with current levels at 98.414 TMC. Officials have issued warnings to residents in the catchment area as the water level approaches overflow.

Simultaneously, the Nandyal Srisailam Reservoir is also dealing with flooding conditions. In response, authorities have raised 10 gates by 20 feet to facilitate water release downstream. The reservoir has reported substantial inflow of 454,710 cusecs, with outflow recorded at 516,501 cusecs. The reservoir’s full water level stands at 885 feet, with current levels at 883.8 feet. Its full storage capacity is 215.807 TMC, while current storage is noted at 204.788 TMC. The Srisailam project continues to facilitate power generation at both its right and left hydropower stations, ensuring energy supply amidst the challenging conditions.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant as authorities monitor the situation closely and take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impact of these heavy rains and subsequent flooding.