34 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally climbs to 226

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The AP crossed double century COVID-19 cases with the latest 34 positive cases confirmed by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

The total coronavirus positive cases reached 226 in the State. Among the new cases, Kurnool alone 23, Chittoor 7, Nellore and Prakasam each 2 cases reported.

Nellore district is on the top of the COVID-19 positive patient lists with 34, then the Guntur 30, Krishna 28, Kurnool 27, Prakasam and Kadapa each 23, Chittoor 17, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari each 15, East Godavari 11 and Anantapur 3 cases.

Though the government released the cumulative sum of the positive cases, it did not disclose how many patients cured or migrated or died in this bulletin number 103.