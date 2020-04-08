34 new COVID19 positive cases, 3 cured, total 348 in AP

Amaravati: 34 new COVODI19 positive cases reported in the State by Wednesday. With this, the total coronavirus patients in the State raised to 348. Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur have been suffering from highest number of positive cases.

The collectors in these districts issued orders to strictly control the people movement.

Now, for instance, the police allowing vehicle movement on three roads only at Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and restricted the time strictly from 6 am to 9 am. Out of the 49 positive cases in Guntur district, around 35 reported from GMC limits alone. Hence the entire GMC is identified as virus hotspot.

The officials informed that, out of the 34 new cases, 8 from Guntur, 7 from Anantapur, 6 each from Nellore and Krishna districts and other 3 each from Prakasam and Chittoor and one from West Godavari district reported.

The total cured cases are reported as 9 including 3 new in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday, from the last couple of days in the State. The number of virus deaths remained 4 and no new reported.

The COVID19 Active cases including Kurnool 75, Nellore 48, Guntur 49, Krishna 35, Kadapa 28, Prakasam 27, West Godavari 22, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam 20 from each, East Godavari 11 and Anantapur 13, as per the Bulletin Number 110, released by Arja Srikanth, State COVID19 Nodal Officer.

A 49-year-old lady tested negative and discharged from the hospital. She has a contact history to a recently discharged person, who has travel history to Medina.

Another patient, a 25-year-old NRI, who returned from England to AP affected with the virus and joined in the hospital on March 21. He discharged on Wednesday. The NRI's primary contact person, aged 51-year male also tested negative and discharged from GGH, Vizag. After testing three times negative, the doctors allowed them to go home.