35 birth waiting homes to boost maternal care in tribal areas

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced the construction of 35 new birth waiting homes (hostels for pregnant women) to support pregnant women in tribal areas. These facilities are being developed across seven Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) regions to ensure safe and timely access to maternal healthcare.

According to officials, 15 buildings are being constructed in Paderu ITDA, while four each are coming up in Rampachodavaram, Parvathipuram, Chintoor, Srisailam and Kota Ramachandrapuram areas.

The projects are being executed at a cost of Rs 12.25 crore. Out of the 35 centres, 22 are expected to be completed by May/June, two by July, and the remaining by the end of this year.

Currently, 76 birth waiting homes are operational across ITDA regions such as Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Chintoor, Kota Ramachandrapuram, and Srisailam. Of these, 41 have permanent buildings, while the rest are under construction.

Each new facility will include eight rooms, with four rooms dedicated to pregnant women, each attached with a toilet. Additional infrastructure includes a common kitchen, recreation room, reception area, and storage space.

Each building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh under the National Health Mission, supervised by ITDA authorities. These centres are being linked to 27 Primary Health Centres, six Community Health Centres, and 2 area hospitals.

Pregnant women from remote tribal regions will be brought to these centres at least a week before delivery by ASHA workers and ANMs, reducing transportation challenges and health risks. Each beneficiary receives Rs 200 per day for food, Rs 200 for an attendant, and an additional Rs 200 as compensation for lost wages.

In 2025–26, around 11,000 women benefited from these services, with 9,500 already covered this year. Once all facilities are completed, nearly 13,000 pregnant women are expected to benefit annually.