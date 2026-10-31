36,351 police personnel deployed for local body polls

Mangalagiri: The police department made elaborate security arrangements across the state to ensure the peaceful, free and fair conduct of local body elections. A total of 36,351 police personnel have been deployed at 4,372 locations, with special surveillance in sensitive and vulnerable areas.

Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta stated on Friday that 261 election-related cases were registered across the State between October 15 and 29. Tirupati district topped the list with 61 cases, followed by YSR Kadapa (36), Annamayya (31), Anantapur (26) and Markapuram (22).

A total of 107 persons were arrested in connection with these cases, while notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were served on 733 persons. Annamayya district recorded the highest number of arrests at 51, followed by Tirupati (27), YSR Kadapa (16), Prakasam (8) and Kurnool (5).

As preventive measures, police initiated action against 19,993 persons under Sections 126 and 129 of the BNSS and bound over 1,05,767 persons to prevent election-related offences and disturbances to public order. Police also executed 2,726 pending non-bailable warrants.

During statewide enforcement operations, police seized Rs 4.91 lakh in cash, 4,463.345 litres of liquor worth Rs 11.99 lakh, 114.1 litres of illicitly distilled liquor valued at Rs 39,000, and 495.987 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.94 crore. Firecrackers valued at Rs 1.49 lakh were also seized.

The DGP said special security arrangements had been made at polling stations, polling material distribution centres, strong rooms and other sensitive locations. Senior officers are monitoring the situation round the clock through the Command and Control Centre at Police Headquarters. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to intimidate voters, influence polling through inducements or violence, or disrupt the election process. Appealing to political parties, candidates and the public to cooperate, Gupta said every voter must be able to exercise their franchise freely without fear, pressure or inducement.