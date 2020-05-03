 Top
376 stranded fishermen reach Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Fishermen from across the state who got stranded in Gujarat since lockdown returned to Visakhapatnam. About 376 fishermen reached Visakhapatnam on Friday and Saturday.

Facilitating buses, the AP government made arrangements to bring back the stranded fishermen from Gujarat. While some of the fishermen reached on Friday, the rest arrived on Saturday.

The district administration conducted Covid-19 test for them at Srinivasa kalyana mandapam.

Nearly 300 fishermen belonging to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were sent back to their respective districts. Those belonging to Visakhapatnam will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined based on the results.

District Collector V Vinay Chand visited kalyana mandapam and interacted with the local fishermen. He assured them that they will be sent home based on the test results.

The Collector said the government has sanctioned Rs.4 crore to bring back the stranded fishermen from Gujarat and arrange basic amenities for them, including their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Meanwhile, TDP urban president Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar monitored the arrangements at the camp and interacted with the fishermen.

