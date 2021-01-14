38,500 doses of vaccine for Nellore

Nellore: The district has received 38,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and the stocks have been stored at the DM&HO office. They are being supplied to 20 sub-centers in the district for vaccinating the frontline warriors. District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said they had made all arrangements for the first phase of vaccination on January 16.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan inspected the cold chain point at the District Medical and Health Office on Wednesday. Speaking to media, the collector informed

the first phase of vaccination would commence at 26 selected health centres on January 16 and added 100 persons would be vaccinated at each centre on that day. He said officials have registered 32,000 members for the vaccination process and 5-member teams have already been deputed at each centre across the district. People who get the first dose of vaccine would be given a certificate and they would be given second dose on 28th day, he added.

Those persons who were vaccinated will get antibodies only after 14 days, said the Collector. The vaccine would be provided to the Covid warriors in the first phase; police, revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal staff members in the second phase and the public in the third phase, he explained. He said people shouldn't worry about the efficacy of the vaccine and appealed not to believe rumours on social media and asked to continue covid prevention measures such as using facemasks and maintaining social distance. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi and others were present.