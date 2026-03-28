4 days left to avail 50% interest rebate on property tax

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has urged citizens to utilise the limited-time opportunity to avail 50% rebate on interest for pending property tax dues, stating that only four days remain before the deadline.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he said that property owners with pending house tax and vacant land tax dues must clear their payments on or before March 31 to benefit from the rebate. Failing to do so would result in the imposition of 100% interest on the outstanding dues from April 1 onwards, he said.The Commissioner emphasised that the State government has provided this rebate to encourage taxpayers to clear arrears and avoid additional financial burden. He appealed to citizens not to miss this opportunity and settle their dues within the stipulated time.

To facilitate taxpayers, he said the VMC has made special arrangements by keeping cash counters open even on holidays. These counters would operate from 6 am to 9 pm for the convenience of the public, he added.

He informed that the cash collection centres are available at multiple locations across the city, including Chittinagar Cholera Hospital, HB Colony, VMC Head Office, Satyanarayanapuram AKTPM School, Singh Nagar Rythu Bazaar, Payakapuram Apna Bazaar, Patamata Circle Office, near ESI Hospital, BVR Complex in Patamata, near Sai Baba Temple, and APSRM School in Krishnalanka.

The Commissioner once again appealed to the public to make use of the extended working hours and additional counters to clear pending dues and avail the interest rebate before the deadline.