40 YSRCP MLAs will go to jail in house sites scams, says Lokesh

Amaravati: The TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh warned the YSRCP government that at least 40 of its MLAs will go to jail in land acquisition, levelling and distribution of house sites scheme. He criticised that the MLAs had clear evidence against them for their unchecked corruption in the name of housing scheme while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Lokesh asserted that their party would pay back with interest to all the ongoing political harassment and attacks being made by the YSRCP on the TDP leaders in the State.

The TDP leader called on former Minister Kollu Ravindra at the latter's residence in Vijayawada. Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan accompanied him. Ravindra has got bail recently in a murder case which the TDP has alleged that he was wrongly and deliberately implicated.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government of forgetting about its welfare promises but, instead, it was foisting the fascist and faction-based Raja Reddy Constitution on the people. False cases were being filed against whoever was raising a dissenting voice against the atrocities and illegalities of the ruling party. Fabricated cases were filed against Kollu Ravindra, K Atchannaidu, JC Prabhakar Reddy and others, he added.



Lokesh said that over 36 TDP leaders including former Ministers and MLAs were wrongly implicated in fabricated cases. This was despite the fact that the YSRCP leaders could not prove a single corruption charge against the TDP leaders even after 18 months have lapsed since making their allegations.