40th all India postal table tennis tourney witnesses huge participation

Visakhapatnam: A six-day-long 40th all India postal table tennis tournament gets underway at S3 Sports Arena in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

A total of 129 players from 14 postal circles-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the tournament organised by the Department of Posts in men and women categories.

Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam Region VS Jayasankar highlighted how sports play a key role in building team spirit.

Declaring the tournament open, Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh Circle BP Sridevi conveyed her best wishes to the participating teams and emphasised that while there will be winners and losers, it is the spirit of participation that truly matters.

Addressing the gathering, Arjuna Awardee (Weightlifting) Neelamsetty Lakshmi highlighted the importance of sports for maintaining good health and balancing studies and work. She motivated the players to strive for excellence and bring laurels to the nation.

Adding further significance to the prestigious postal sports event, a postal special cover was released.

Showcasing the sporting talent of postal employees from across the country, the tournament will continue till November 14.