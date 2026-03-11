41 students get jobs at campus drive

Rajamahendravaram: A total of 41 students of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) have been selected for jobs during a campus placement drive conducted by Hetero Drugs and MRF Tyres under the university’s placement cell. The placement drive was held on Monday at the university convention centre. Human resources representatives from both companies administered a written test, followed by HR interviews, to assess candidates. Based on their performance, 31 students were selected by Hetero Drugs and 10 students by MRF Tyres. Later, the HR representatives and placement officials met Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree and briefed him about the details of the recruitment process and the selected candidates.

According to the organisers, MRF Tyres conducted interviews for various posts at its unit located in Sadasivpet near Hyderabad. Male candidates aged between 18 and 28 years who had passed or appeared for Class 10, Intermediate or ITI were eligible to apply. In addition, male candidates aged between 18 and 25 years with qualifications such as BA, BSc, BCom, Diploma, and BTech also attended the recruitment process. Ten candidates were selected for the company.The selected candidates will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,500 along with category-wise increments, allowances and accommodation facilities. Hetero Drugs conducted recruitment for positions such as chemist, junior technician, junior officer and trainee. Candidates with qualifications including BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry and ITI were considered for these roles. A total of 31 candidates were selected with an annual salary package ranging between Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree said students of Adikavi Nannaya University from the Godavari region possess strong talent and deserve opportunities that provide suitable pay and career growth. She expressed hope that more companies would come forward in the future to offer employment opportunities to university students.

The Vice-Chancellor felicitated the HR representatives for providing job opportunities to the students. University Placement Officer Prof B Jaganmohan Reddy, MRF Tyres HR P Raghuram, Hetero Drugs HR K Sameer and Employment Project Officer V Ramkumar were present.