46th jeer of Ahobila Mutt offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: H.H. Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan, 46th Jeeyar of Sri Ahobila Mutt offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday morning. He was received at the Sacred Fig tree located near Old Annaprasadam Complex as per temple traditional honours (Pedda Maryada).

Later TTD EO M Ravi Prasad and Addl EO Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed the seer, while the archakas took the Pontiff to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple with Isthikapal honours.