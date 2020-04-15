5 new deaths and 44 positive cases of COVID19 in AP on Wednesday

Amaravati: Mounting death toll due to COVID19 is creating fear among people in the State. 5 new deaths reported on Wednesday alone, taking the total toll to 14. New deaths including two from Guntur, one each from Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore districts reported. Another doctor and a lady among the five died as per the official statement of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

Despite total lockdown, the total number of positive cases increased to 525 including the new 44. Out of total 525 positive cases, there are 491 active cases and 20 discharged, apart from the 14 deaths, informed Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer in a statement.

The two deceased people were residents at Kummari Bazar in Guntur Municipal Corporation. They were at the age of 63 and 52 years old, respectively. Both of them were admitted in the hospital with the Coronavirus symptoms on April 6 and their samples tested positive on April 8. The duo was suffering from diabetes and other health ailments. With these fresh two deaths, the toll reached 4 in the district alone.

The other deceased including a 74-year-old woman, perhaps, she was the first women to die with the virus, hailing from Gandhinagar in Vijayawada but joined in Guntur General Hospital on April 11. She died on April 14.

On the other hand, an Allopathy doctor aged about a 76-year-old male from NR Pet in Kurnool joined in the hospital with symptoms on April 13 and died on April 14. In fact, it is the second death of a doctor in the State, being the first reported from Nellore district a couple of days ago.

A 56-year-old male, who arrived from Delhi to Nellore was affected with virus and joined in hospital on April 10, died in the hospital on April 11 but his samples tested positive on April 13.

On the other hand, the Guntur remained as the worst suffering district in the State among all the thirteen. Two districts including Guntur and Kurnool crossed a hundred marks in the virus-positive cases. There are 122 positive cases in Guntur, while Kurnool is in the second position with 110, Nellore 58, Krishna 45, Prakasam 42, Kadapa 36, West Godavari 31, Chittoor 23, Anantapur 21 and Visakhapatnam 20, East Godavari 17.