5 office staff of Srikakulam MLA Prasada Rao test Covid positive

Srikakulam: Five staff members who are working at the office of Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao tested Covid positive on Friday.

After receiving the information, the MLA decided to close the office till September 12 to prevent further spread of the virus.

All the five staff members were sent on home isolation.

The MLA appealed to people not to visit his office and requested them to call mobile numbers 9959865756 and 8106494999 to register their grievances.

On the other hand, total 571 Covid positive cases have been registered in the district during the last 24 hours. With this the tally has increased to 17,706.

