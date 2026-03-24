520 new posts to be filled for Piduguralla med college by April

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to complete the recruitment of 520 new staff for the Government Medical College at Piduguralla by the end of April, while ensuring all infrastructure works are finished by May 15.

Reviewing the progress virtually on Monday along with senior officials including secretary Saurabh Gaur, director of medical education Dr Raghunandan, and representatives from various departments, the Minister stressed that all arrangements must be in place to commence admissions for 100 MBBS seats in the 2026–27 academic year.

The initiative follows the decision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to operate the Piduguralla Medical College under government management. The college is being constructed under a centrally-sponsored scheme, with Rs195 crore sanctioned by the Central Government, out of a total approved project cost of Rs 450 crore. The campus is spread across 47 acres.

As per National Medical Commission norms, around 700 staff, including doctors, are required for 100 MBBS seats. Out of these, about 180 positions are being filled through transfers, promotions, and redeployment. The remaining 520 posts will be filled through fresh recruitment across multiple categories. These include professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and support staff in nearly 45 categories. The minister instructed officials to expedite the recruitment process currently underway at various stages and ensure completion within the stipulated timeline.

He also reviewed the progress of construction works related to the medical college, teaching hospital, nursing college, and student hostels, directing that all pending works be completed by May 15 without delay.

Further, the minister asked secretary Saurabh Gaur to personally inspect the construction works at the site and provide clear directions. Accordingly, a team of officials led by the Secretary is scheduled to visit the college on Wednesday to assess the progress on the ground.