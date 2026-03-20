523 People avail free eye screening camp

Anakapalli: As many as 523 villagers took part in a free eye screening camp held at Pedamushidivada, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli district.

Inaugurated by Ravi Chander Katta, site head, Pfizer, in the presence of Ravi Kiran, HR head, Vijaya Mahajan, manufacturing head), Rajesh Ravuri, finance head, Arvind Jayaraman, EHS head, among others, the camp included detailed screenings with the support of the doctors from Sankar Foundation, including Y Lakshmi and M Pravallika.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Chander emphasised the continued association with the foundation in future to benefit a greater number of patients. Pfizer officials also toured the camp facilities and congratulated the foundation management for organising the screening camp. Based on the screening results, glasses and medicines were distributed to the patients.

Over 340 people received spectacles post the screening, while 55 patients were identified for cataract surgeries and other procedures. Medicines were given away to 174 people at the camp organised by Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Sankar Foundation.