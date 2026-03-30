5K run to encourage youth to say ‘no’ to drugs

Visakhapatnam: A 5K run was organised at Beach Road to highlight the implication of drug abuse and encourage youth to stay away from it. Organised by the DYFI and SFI on Sunday, the event was inaugurated by SFI state president Ram Mohan, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers stated that strict measures must be taken to control substance abuse. DYFI leaders mentioned in memory of a victim, they have taken up campaigns against drugs and ganja abuse to spread awareness among people. They called upon people to work towards building a ‘Drug-free Visakha’. They urged citizens to actively contribute to eliminating ganja transportation in the district. They cautioned that drug smuggling has increased, targeting youth and warned young people not to ruin their lives by falling prey to it.

They emphasised that the drug problem cannot be addressed without providing employment and job opportunities to youth and called for a collective fight against drugs that affect society.

They stated that many youths are destroying their future by becoming addicted to drugs and narcotic substances. Inspired by the ideals of Penchalayya, who lost his life in an attack by a drug gang, they pledged to continue the fight against drugs with the slogan ‘Let’s build a Visakha free from ganja and drugs, let’s protect the youth’.

The event was attended by SFI district leaders Ajay and Venkataramana along with Kusumanjali, Kaushik, Mounika, Naresh, Sanjay, Bharat, Pragathi, Sanju, Somesh, and others. DYFI district leaders Raju and Mahesh, among others participated.