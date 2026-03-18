6 LPG, crude oil ships to reach Vizag Port soon

Visakhapatnam: Much to the relief of the consumers, two vessels carrying tonnes of commercial LPG are bound to arrive in Visakhapatnam Port from the Strait of Hormuz on March 26, 30.

According to port officials, each ship is likely to contain 25,000 to 30,000 metric tonnes of commercial LPG. And the quantity is expected to provide a huge relief to LPG users who are in dire need of it now. Following shipping disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, scores of hotels and restaurants have been reeling under severe supply crunch of commercial LPG cylinders.

With a shipment from Qatar arriving earlier and its unloading exercise coming to a close, the other two vessels would take the total quantity to 60,000 metric tonnes of LPG. “These vessels are arriving by the end of this month,” a senior port official told The Hans India on condition of anonymity.

These apart, another four vessels carrying 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil are inching closer to Visakhapatnam Port. The crude oil is being shipped from different parts of the world, including two vessels from Russia, one each from KG Basin and Ravva Oil Field from Kakinada.

At Visakhapatnam Port, the single point mooring system serves as an offshore anchoring point for the LPG, while it will be delivered to distribution points thereon later. Port officials mentioned that about 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil arriving from different places will be stored and distributed further.

After getting stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the ongoing war in West Asia, two India-flagged vessels are sailing out of the warzone to Visakhapatnam Port, while four others are reaching from other destinations this month.